Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 83.01% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 54.12% in the December 2019 quarter
SJ Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Blue Star reports consolidated net profit of Rs 19.58 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit declines 77.46% in the March 2020 quarter
Alchemist Corporation consolidated net profit rises 40.00% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 30.65% to Rs 1313.82 croreNet profit of Shipping Corporation of India rose 83.01% to Rs 111.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 30.65% to Rs 1313.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1005.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 336.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 62.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.27% to Rs 4425.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3872.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1313.821005.58 31 4425.443872.85 14 OPM %22.9222.25 -25.7618.34 - PBDT268.87221.96 21 1052.91642.94 64 PBT104.8151.82 102 381.64-15.52 LP NP111.0560.68 83 336.48-62.66 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU