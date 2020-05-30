Yuranus Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1750.00% to Rs 0.74 crore

Net profit of Yuranus Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1750.00% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.33% to Rs 0.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.740.040.740.792.70-125.00-10.81-12.660.0600.090.070.0600.090.070.0500.070.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)