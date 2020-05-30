JUST IN
Yuranus Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1750.00% to Rs 0.74 crore

Net profit of Yuranus Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1750.00% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.33% to Rs 0.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.740.04 1750 0.740.79 -6 OPM %2.70-125.00 --10.81-12.66 - PBDT0.060 0 0.090.07 29 PBT0.060 0 0.090.07 29 NP0.050 0 0.070.05 40

First Published: Sat, May 30 2020. 13:30 IST

