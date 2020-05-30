Yuranus Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
India Glycols consolidated net profit declines 10.95% in the December 2019 quarter
Reliance Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 1.58% in the December 2019 quarter
Nettlinx consolidated net profit declines 8.82% in the December 2019 quarter
Fairchem Speciality consolidated net profit declines 44.97% in the December 2019 quarter
Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 55.09% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 1750.00% to Rs 0.74 croreNet profit of Yuranus Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1750.00% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.33% to Rs 0.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.740.04 1750 0.740.79 -6 OPM %2.70-125.00 --10.81-12.66 - PBDT0.060 0 0.090.07 29 PBT0.060 0 0.090.07 29 NP0.050 0 0.070.05 40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU