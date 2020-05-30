Indo Cotspin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 16.86% to Rs 2.91 crore

Net loss of Indo Cotspin reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.86% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.43% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.17% to Rs 9.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.913.50 -17 9.7310.37 -6 OPM %1.722.00 -4.322.12 - PBDT0.100.22 -55 0.670.62 8 PBT00.08 -100 0.130.18 -28 NP-0.050.06 PL 0.110.14 -21

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
