Kaveri Seed Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.57 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 18.29% to Rs 63.12 crore

Net profit of Kaveri Seed Company reported to Rs 7.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 11.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.29% to Rs 63.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 53.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.13% to Rs 259.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 217.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.94% to Rs 930.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 809.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

63.1253.36930.35809.42-20.07-11.1927.2226.1518.13-2.94298.32254.0911.41-9.46272.65231.147.57-11.09259.04217.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)