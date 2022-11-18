AdvantageGo appoints Ian Summers as Global Business Leader

-
-
In this role, effective immediately, Ian is responsible for the strategic direction and the operations of the company and leading AdvantageGos dedicated team of specialists in delivering best-in-class commercial (re) insurance software that transforms risk administration. He has a goal to build the next generation ecosystem to digitise the Specialty insurance market.
