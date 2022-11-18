AdvantageGo appoints Ian Summers as Global Business Leader

AdvantageGo, a leading commercial insurance and reinsurance software provider and part of Coforge, announced today the appointment of Ian Summers as Global Business Leader.

In this role, effective immediately, Ian is responsible for the strategic direction and the operations of the company and leading AdvantageGos dedicated team of specialists in delivering best-in-class commercial (re) insurance software that transforms risk administration. He has a goal to build the next generation ecosystem to digitise the Specialty insurance market.

