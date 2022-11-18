Jio rolls out 5G network in Delhi-NCR region

JUST IN
Jio is now the only operator to provide True-5G services across entire Delhi-NCR region, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other major locations.

Jio is rolling out the most-advanced True-5G network at a rapid pace, now covers major parts of this geography.

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 17:25 IST

