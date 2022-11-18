JSW Renewable Energy (Vijayanagar) receives revision in credit ratings

JSW Energy announced that India Ratings and Research has revised the credit ratings of JSW Renewable Energy (Vijayanagar), a subsidiary of the company:

a. Assigned rating as 'IND A+/ Stable' for the rupee term loan facility b.

Reaffirmed the rating of the letter of credit facilities as 'IND AA(CE)/ Stable' for facilities backed by guarantee from JSW Energy c. Reaffirmed the rating as 'IND A+/Stable' for unsupported ratings

