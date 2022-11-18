JSW Renewable Energy (Vijayanagar) receives revision in credit ratings

-
ALSO READ
JSW Energy spurts after subsidiary inks MoU with Maharashtra govt. to set up 960 MW hydro pump storage
India Needs To Create Integrated Ecosystem For Renewable Energy Sector, Says Piyush Goyal
Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals receives revision in credit ratings from CARE
Home First Finance Company India receives revision in credit ratings
IRB Infrastructure Developers receives revision in credit ratings
-
a. Assigned rating as 'IND A+/ Stable' for the rupee term loan facility b.
Reaffirmed the rating of the letter of credit facilities as 'IND AA(CE)/ Stable' for facilities backed by guarantee from JSW Energy c. Reaffirmed the rating as 'IND A+/Stable' for unsupported ratings
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU