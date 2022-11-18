Bharti Airtel launches 5G services at Varanasi Airport

JUST IN
Bharti Airtel announced the deployment of its cutting-edge Airtel 5G Plus service at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi, making it the first airport in the state to enjoy ultrafast 5G service.

The new terminal in Bengaluru and Pune are the other two airports that have Airtel 5G Plus.

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 17:24 IST

