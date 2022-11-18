Bank of Maharashtra intimates of bank strike on 19 Nov

Bank of Maharashtra announced that All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and All India Bank of Maharashtra Employees Federation (AIBOMEF) has given a call for one day strike on 19 November, 2022 in support of their various demands and issues.

The above strike is at Industry level and not at Bank level issues. Employees of the Bank belonging to above said Associations may participate in the proposed strike.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)