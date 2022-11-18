JUST IN
Jio rolls out 5G network in Delhi-NCR region
Business Standard

Bank of Maharashtra intimates of bank strike on 19 Nov

Capital Market 

Bank of Maharashtra announced that All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and All India Bank of Maharashtra Employees Federation (AIBOMEF) has given a call for one day strike on 19 November, 2022 in support of their various demands and issues.

The above strike is at Industry level and not at Bank level issues. Employees of the Bank belonging to above said Associations may participate in the proposed strike.

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 17:28 IST

