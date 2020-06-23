Aegis Logistics Q4 PAT down 34% to Rs 47 cr

Aegis Logistics' consolidated net profit declined 33.7% to Rs 46.58 crore on 33% fall in net sales to Rs 1,241.65 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) slipped 0.6% to Rs 85.97 crore in Q4 March 2020 as against Rs 86.52 crore in Q4 March 2019. Current tax expenses rose 1.4% to Rs 25.12 crore in Q4 March 2020 as against Rs 24.77 crore paid in Q4 March 2019. The result was announced after trading hours yesterday, 22 June 2020.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Re 1.20 per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group's business operations were temporarily disrupted. The group has considered the possible effects, if any, that may result from the pandemic on the carrying amounts of assets after considering internal and external sources of information including the possible future uncertainties in the global economic conditions as at the date of approval of these consolidated financial results and has determined that none of these balances require a material adjustment to their carrying value.

Aegis Logistics is an Indian oil, gas and chemical logistics company. The company has five distinct but related business segments, and operates a network of bulk liquid terminals, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) terminals, filling plants, pipelines, and gas stations to deliver products and services.

Shares of Aegis Logistics rose 2.24% to Rs 203.10 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 191.90 to Rs 203.95 so far.

