Utilties shares move up

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 17.08 points or 1.1% at 1576.15 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 5%), Reliance Power Ltd (up 4.97%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 4.95%),A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd (up 4.91%),Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 4.61%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GE T&D India Ltd (up 4.06%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.27%), GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.22%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.79%), and Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.01%).

On the other hand, Adani Power Ltd (down 1.96%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.61%), and PTC India Ltd (down 1.6%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 20.13 or 0.06% at 34891.19.

The Nifty 50 index was up 17.8 points or 0.17% at 10329.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 55.41 points or 0.45% at 12499.36.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 10.06 points or 0.23% at 4333.68.

On BSE,1382 shares were trading in green, 517 were trading in red and 72 were unchanged.

