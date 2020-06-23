Consumer Durables stocks rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 212.32 points or 1.04% at 20690.54 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 1.88%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 1.09%),Orient Electric Ltd (up 1.03%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (up 0.87%),TTK Prestige Ltd (up 0.77%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Voltas Ltd (up 0.65%), and Blue Star Ltd (up 0.32%).

On the other hand, V I P Industries Ltd (down 2.21%), Symphony Ltd (down 1.11%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.49%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 20.13 or 0.06% at 34891.19.

The Nifty 50 index was up 17.8 points or 0.17% at 10329.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 55.41 points or 0.45% at 12499.36.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 10.06 points or 0.23% at 4333.68.

On BSE,1382 shares were trading in green, 517 were trading in red and 72 were unchanged.

