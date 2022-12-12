JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Poonawalla Fincorp rises as board to mull fund raising
Business Standard

Volumes jump at MAS Financial Services Ltd counter

Capital Market 

MAS Financial Services Ltd witnessed volume of 5911 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1632 shares

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, Strides Pharma Science Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, SKF India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 December 2022.

MAS Financial Services Ltd witnessed volume of 5911 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1632 shares. The stock increased 4.40% to Rs.878.35. Volumes stood at 5450 shares in the last session.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd notched up volume of 1.73 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 67718 shares. The stock slipped 0.56% to Rs.532.50. Volumes stood at 98977 shares in the last session.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd notched up volume of 96665 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 48276 shares. The stock rose 5.34% to Rs.372.55. Volumes stood at 20578 shares in the last session.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd registered volume of 9167 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5434 shares. The stock slipped 3.18% to Rs.1,372.00. Volumes stood at 9158 shares in the last session.

SKF India Ltd clocked volume of 1988 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1189 shares. The stock gained 1.24% to Rs.4,834.75. Volumes stood at 298 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU