Volumes jump at MAS Financial Services Ltd counter

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, Strides Pharma Science Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, SKF India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 December 2022.

MAS Financial Services Ltd witnessed volume of 5911 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1632 shares. The stock increased 4.40% to Rs.878.35. Volumes stood at 5450 shares in the last session.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd notched up volume of 1.73 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 67718 shares. The stock slipped 0.56% to Rs.532.50. Volumes stood at 98977 shares in the last session.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd notched up volume of 96665 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 48276 shares. The stock rose 5.34% to Rs.372.55. Volumes stood at 20578 shares in the last session.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd registered volume of 9167 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5434 shares. The stock slipped 3.18% to Rs.1,372.00. Volumes stood at 9158 shares in the last session.

SKF India Ltd clocked volume of 1988 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1189 shares. The stock gained 1.24% to Rs.4,834.75. Volumes stood at 298 shares in the last session.

