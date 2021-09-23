Affle (India) in demand after receiving US Patent Grant

Affle (India) jumped 2.82% to Rs 5,190 after the company received a patent from US Patent & Trademark Office significantly strengthening its global tech IP portfolio.

Affle on Thursday announced the grant of a patent from US Patent & Trademark Office (US PTO), bearing Patent no. 11126416 and date of issue as of 21 September 2021. The patent is related to the technology of driving app installations and user interactions during podcasts. Affle said this is the fourth US patent granted, alongwith multiple other patents filed and pending across US, India and Singapore.

The grant fortifies Affle's AI-driven intelligence & automation for conversion-driven marketing spanning the entire consumers' digital journey. The patented technology powers a futuristic use case where the app installations and conversions are not limited to on-screen physical user interactions with ads, but rather goes deep towards gesture-based, voice-intelligence driven interactions within the live streams such as podcasts.

Commenting on this development, Anuj Khanna Sohum, the chairman, MD and CEO of Affle said, This patent significantly strengthens our global IP portfolio. We continue to make sustained efforts towards cutting-edge digital technologies that build greater defensibility, provide competitive differentiation and strategic value to our customers. Affle2.0 strategy focuses deeply on enhancing our Vernacular, Voice and Video capabilities which will be the key driver for consumer adoption of smart devices, powering the mobile-first connected ecosystem.

Wth this, Affle has now built a patent portfolio with 20 patents across India, US and Singapore. It now has 4 patents granted in the US, while 16 patents are filed and pending. The pending patents 2 include futuristic use cases of driving vernacular & voice-based intelligence, conversational marketing, app recommendations timeline and ad fraud prevention.

Affle (India) is a global technology company with a proprietary consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer engagements, acquisitions and transactions through relevant mobile advertising. The company posted a 90.4% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 35.73 crore on 70% rise in net sales to Rs 152.47 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)