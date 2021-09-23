NTPC Ltd stays supported

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 126.3, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 52.81% in last one year as compared to a 64.52% gain in NIFTY and a 49.92% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 126.3, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.31% on the day, quoting at 17776.85. The Sensex is at 59749.72, up 1.4%. NTPC Ltd has added around 10.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 11.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21499.25, up 1.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 76.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 114.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 125.95, up 1.04% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 8.09 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

