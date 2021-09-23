CAMS launches interoperable investment management platform

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) on Thursday announced the launch of MF Central, an interoperable Investment Management platform for enhanced service experience for mutual fund investors.

MFCentral is a collaborative effort of the registrar and transfer agents - CAMS with Kfintech in association with AMFI. MFCentral offers digital access to investor lifecycle engagement with the entire MF industry under one roof. The platform expects to transform investor experience with the mutual fund industtry through its single window view across all mutual funds.

The platform aims to render all conceivable transaction types across the industry participants in a highly automated and digitized manner. The platform's underlying strengths include standardized and uniform processes, inter-operability and future ready architecture for scale and speed. The platform also offers investors the added convenience of generating reports on unclaimed payments and raising service requests for non-commercial transactions (Digital and Scan based), such as nominee change and address update.

CAMS further said the platform is conceptualized to go live in three distinct phases, all of which are planned to go live by the end of this calendar year. The first phase that has gone live today, covers noncommercial transactions (service requests of investors), financial portfolio view, and consolidated account statement amongst other features. The next two phases will see the launch of a mobility platform, financial transactions, and integration with ecosystem partners for several value-added services.

Anuj Kumar, MD of CAMS said, We are pleased to bring the MF Central platform to the investor community. The platform will bring about simplification in mutual funds services and reduce turnaround times, while providing safe access. Leveraging the power of digital, MF Central provides a unified gateway for friction-less services across all mutual funds.

CAMS is a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions with over two decades of experience. The company posted a 58.9% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 63.24 crore on 35.4% rise in net sales to Rs 201.18 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Shares of CAMS were trading 0.86% higher at Rs 3,459.95 on BSE.

