CAMS launches interoperable investment management platform

-
ALSO READ
CAMS launches MF Central - India's first MF investor lifecycle engagement platform
Volumes spurt at Computer Age Management Services Ltd counter
Financials stocks edge lower
CAMS update on proposed RTA inter-operable Platform for MF transactions / service requests
Computer Age Management Services allots 34,482 equity shares under ESOS
-
Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) on Thursday announced the launch of MF Central, an interoperable Investment Management platform for enhanced service experience for mutual fund investors.MFCentral is a collaborative effort of the registrar and transfer agents - CAMS with Kfintech in association with AMFI. MFCentral offers digital access to investor lifecycle engagement with the entire MF industry under one roof. The platform expects to transform investor experience with the mutual fund industtry through its single window view across all mutual funds.
The platform aims to render all conceivable transaction types across the industry participants in a highly automated and digitized manner. The platform's underlying strengths include standardized and uniform processes, inter-operability and future ready architecture for scale and speed. The platform also offers investors the added convenience of generating reports on unclaimed payments and raising service requests for non-commercial transactions (Digital and Scan based), such as nominee change and address update.
CAMS further said the platform is conceptualized to go live in three distinct phases, all of which are planned to go live by the end of this calendar year. The first phase that has gone live today, covers noncommercial transactions (service requests of investors), financial portfolio view, and consolidated account statement amongst other features. The next two phases will see the launch of a mobility platform, financial transactions, and integration with ecosystem partners for several value-added services.
Anuj Kumar, MD of CAMS said, We are pleased to bring the MF Central platform to the investor community. The platform will bring about simplification in mutual funds services and reduce turnaround times, while providing safe access. Leveraging the power of digital, MF Central provides a unified gateway for friction-less services across all mutual funds.
CAMS is a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions with over two decades of experience. The company posted a 58.9% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 63.24 crore on 35.4% rise in net sales to Rs 201.18 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
Shares of CAMS were trading 0.86% higher at Rs 3,459.95 on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU