JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Solara receives EDQM CEP approval for its API unit in Vishakhapatnam

Equitas SFB Q2 PAT soars to Rs 116 cr
Business Standard

Affle India update on proposed sale of interest in Bobble

Capital Market 

Affle India announced that with regard to the sale of 4,339 Series C Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares held by the Company in Talent Unlimited Online Services (Bobble) to Krafton Inc., the extended Long Stop Date as per the share purchase agreement has passed by as on 31 October 2022.

The company has not received any consideration and it continues to hold 26.24% equity ownership interest in Bobble by default.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 10:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU