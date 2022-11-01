Affle India update on proposed sale of interest in Bobble

-
Affle India announced that with regard to the sale of 4,339 Series C Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares held by the Company in Talent Unlimited Online Services (Bobble) to Krafton Inc., the extended Long Stop Date as per the share purchase agreement has passed by as on 31 October 2022.
The company has not received any consideration and it continues to hold 26.24% equity ownership interest in Bobble by default.
