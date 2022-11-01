JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Escorts Kubota tractor sales rises 7% YoY in October

Bajaj Auto total sales rise 10% YoY in October
Business Standard

RBI imposes penalty on LIC Housing Finance

Capital Market 

LIC Housing Finance announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, by an order dated 21 October 2022, imposed monetary penalty of Rs 35 lakh on LIC Housing Finance for non-compliance with certain provisions of "The Housing Finance Companies (NHB) Directions, 2010, regarding statutory inspection of the Company conducted by NHB with reference to financial position as on 31 March 2020 inter alia the Company's failure to create floating charge in favor of its deposits and portion of the assets invested by it in terms of section 29B of the NHB Act, 1987.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 09:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU