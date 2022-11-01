JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

RBI imposes penalty on LIC Housing Finance

Utilties shares edge higher
Business Standard

Board of Fino Payments Bank approves appointment of nominee director

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 31 October 2022

The Board of Fino Payments Bank at its meeting held on 31 October 2022 has approved the appointment of Prateek Roongta (DIN: 00622797) as a Nominee Director of Fino PayTech (Promoter Shareholder) on the Board of the Bank with effect from 31 October 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 09:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU