Board of Fino Payments Bank approves appointment of nominee director

At meeting held on 31 October 2022

The Board of Fino Payments Bank at its meeting held on 31 October 2022 has approved the appointment of Prateek Roongta (DIN: 00622797) as a Nominee Director of Fino PayTech (Promoter Shareholder) on the Board of the Bank with effect from 31 October 2022.

