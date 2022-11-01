Suzlon Energy allots 240 cr partly paid up equity shares under right issue

Suzlon Energy has allotted 240 crore partly paid up equity shares having face value of Rs 2 each at an issue price of Rs 5 per share on rights basis.

Post the allotment, the paid up share capital is Rs 2254.61 crore dividend into 1007,30,87,083 fully paid up equity shares having face value of Rs 2 each and 240,00,00,000 partly paid up equity shares having face value of Rs 2 each with Re 1 each paid up.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)