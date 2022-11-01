Suzlon Energy allots 240 cr partly paid up equity shares under right issue

JUST IN
Business Standard

Suzlon Energy has allotted 240 crore partly paid up equity shares having face value of Rs 2 each at an issue price of Rs 5 per share on rights basis.

Post the allotment, the paid up share capital is Rs 2254.61 crore dividend into 1007,30,87,083 fully paid up equity shares having face value of Rs 2 each and 240,00,00,000 partly paid up equity shares having face value of Rs 2 each with Re 1 each paid up.

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 09:20 IST

