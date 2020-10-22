Affle platforms recognised as top performers in AppsFlyer Performance Index

Affle India announced winning 22 recognitions across categories and geographies in the latest edition of the AppsFlyer Performance Index.

Affle's RevX Platform was recognised as the #1 independent platform for Remarketing in APAC (non-gaming) with an overall category rank of #4 after Facebook and Google platforms. Affle's app discovery platform - Appnext was recognised as the leading independent app recommendation platform in India, ranked among the top 10 in India & South East Asia and #14 globally for all apps categories on Android.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)