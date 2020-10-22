Affle platforms recognised as top performers in AppsFlyer Performance Index

-
Affle India announced winning 22 recognitions across categories and geographies in the latest edition of the AppsFlyer Performance Index.
Affle's RevX Platform was recognised as the #1 independent platform for Remarketing in APAC (non-gaming) with an overall category rank of #4 after Facebook and Google platforms. Affle's app discovery platform - Appnext was recognised as the leading independent app recommendation platform in India, ranked among the top 10 in India & South East Asia and #14 globally for all apps categories on Android.
