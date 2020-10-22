Dr Reddys Laboratories update on cyber attack

Dr Reddys Laboratories has isolated all data center services to take required preventive actions in the wake of a detected cyber attack.

Commenting on this development, Mukesh Rathi, CIO, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories said, We are anticipating all services to be up within 24 hours and we do not foresee any major impact on our operations due to this incident.

