AGI Greenpac receives revision in credit ratings

AGI Greenpac announced that pursuant to the receipt of approval from the Competition Commission of India for acquisition of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries by the Company, the Rating Committee of CARE has reviewed the existing ratings as follows:
Long term bank facilities (Rs 1107 crore) - CARE A+ (Rating watch with negative implications)
Short term bank facilities (Rs 250 crore) - CARE A1+ (Rating watch with negative implications)
