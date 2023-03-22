AGI Greenpac receives revision in credit ratings

JUST IN
Capital Market 

AGI Greenpac announced that pursuant to the receipt of approval from the Competition Commission of India for acquisition of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries by the Company, the Rating Committee of CARE has reviewed the existing ratings as follows:

Long term bank facilities (Rs 1107 crore) - CARE A+ (Rating watch with negative implications)

Short term bank facilities (Rs 250 crore) - CARE A1+ (Rating watch with negative implications)

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 15:41 IST

