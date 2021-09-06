Ahluwalia Contracts sizzles after Rs 890 cr order win

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) rose 2.83% to Rs 394.75 after the company said it secured new order aggregating to Rs 890 crore.

In a stock market filing on Monday, Ahluwalia Contracts announced that it has secured a new order for construction of Animal Science University at Patna (Bihar). The order was awarded from The Executive Engineer Construction Division -1, Building Construction Department in Patna.

The company said its total order inflow during the FY2021-22 stands at Rs 1,119 crore.

Ahluwalia Contracts' project portfolio encompasses projects across residential and commercial complexes, hotels, institutional buildings, hospitals and corporate offices, information technology (IT) parks and industrial complexes.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 34.78 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 7.47 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales during the quarter increased by 132.18% YoY to Rs 580.10 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)