Utilties stocks edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 14.53 points or 0.54% at 2691.75 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Power Ltd (down 4.99%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.41%),Adani Transmission Ltd (down 1.27%),NHPC Ltd (down 1.26%),PTC India Ltd (down 1.15%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.93%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.83%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 0.74%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 0.64%), and NTPC Ltd (down 0.64%).

On the other hand, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 3.61%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 2.74%), and JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.95%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 148.45 or 0.26% at 58278.4.

The Nifty 50 index was up 43.95 points or 0.25% at 17367.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 163.26 points or 0.6% at 27468.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 32.94 points or 0.39% at 8471.97.

On BSE,1691 shares were trading in green, 1557 were trading in red and 169 were unchanged.

