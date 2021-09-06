Oil and Gas stocks slip

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 73.82 points or 0.42% at 17478.19 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 3.33%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 1.86%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.78%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.19%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.18%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.46%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.34%).

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.32%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.04%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 148.45 or 0.26% at 58278.4.

The Nifty 50 index was up 43.95 points or 0.25% at 17367.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 163.26 points or 0.6% at 27468.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 32.94 points or 0.39% at 8471.97.

On BSE,1691 shares were trading in green, 1557 were trading in red and 169 were unchanged.

