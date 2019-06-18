Air passenger traffic of domestic airlines rises 3.0% in May 2019

gains market share to 49% in May 2019

The air passenger traffic of domestic airlines has increased 3.0% to 122.07 lakh in May 2019 over 118.56 lakh in May 2018, while snapping 4.5% recorded for April 2019. However, the growth of air passenger traffic has moderated from 16.5% surge in May 2018.

has posted strong 23.2% growth in the passenger traffic to 59.80 lakh, while gained share to 49.0% in May 2019. Spice Jet also posted strong 23.6% growth in the passenger traffic to 18.03 lakh, followed by 8.9% to 16.53 lakh and 31.0% to 13.55 lakh, Further, the passenger traffic of jumped 18.5% to 7.68 lakh, Vistara 22.9% to 5.79 lakh and Trujet 12.3% to 0.64 lakh.

The cumulative air passenger traffic increased 2.6% to 586.55 lakh in January-May 2019 over 571.58 lakh in January-May 2018.

The was Spice Jet at 93.9%, 93.3%, 90.9%, 87.8%, Vistara 85.6%, 85.0%, Trujet 75.9%, 61.0%, Pawan Hans 21.9% and Air Deccan 18.7% in May 2019.

