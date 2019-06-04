JUST IN
Airtel Payments Bank enables BHIM UPI based payments at over 5 lakh merchants

Airtel Payments Bank said that it has enabled open loop BHIM UPI based payments at over 500,000 merchant points across India, allowing consumers to make digital payments for good and services by using any BHIM UPI enabled bank or payments app over their mobile phones.

Consumers no longer need to go through the hassle of downloading and maintaining numerous payment apps, and can pay with any BHIM UPI enabled application of their choice.

Making digital payments seamless as well as secure, Airtel Payments Bank powered BHIM UPI payments will enable customers to pay anywhere, anytime through a single interface.

