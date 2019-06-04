Airtel Payments Bank enables BHIM UPI based payments at over 5 lakh merchants

-
ALSO READ
'Amazon Pay UPI' launched for Android users in India
Merchant demand for digital payment rising in India
Airtel Payments Bank partners with Bharti AXA General Insurance for two-wheeler insurance
Xiaomi launches Mi Pay to take on Google Pay, Paytm
Airtel Payments, Bharti Axa tie up for 2-wheeler insurance
-
Airtel Payments Bank said that it has enabled open loop BHIM UPI based payments at over 500,000 merchant points across India, allowing consumers to make digital payments for good and services by using any BHIM UPI enabled bank or payments app over their mobile phones.
Airtel Payments Bank today said that it has enabled open loop BHIM UPI based payments at over 500,000 merchant points across India, allowing consumers to make digital payments for good and services by using any BHIM UPI enabled bank or payments app over their mobile phones.
Consumers no longer need to go through the hassle of downloading and maintaining numerous payment apps, and can pay with any BHIM UPI enabled application of their choice.
Making digital payments seamless as well as secure, Airtel Payments Bank powered BHIM UPI payments will enable customers to pay anywhere, anytime through a single interface.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU