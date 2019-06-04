Airtel Payments Bank enables BHIM UPI based payments at over 5 lakh merchants

said that it has enabled open loop UPI based payments at over 500,000 merchant points across India, allowing consumers to make digital payments for good and services by using any UPI enabled or payments app over their

today said that it has enabled open loop UPI based payments at over 500,000 merchant points across India, allowing consumers to make digital payments for good and services by using any BHIM UPI enabled bank or payments app over their

Consumers no longer need to go through the hassle of downloading and maintaining numerous payment apps, and can pay with any BHIM UPI enabled application of their choice.

Making digital payments seamless as well as secure, powered BHIM UPI payments will enable customers to pay anywhere, anytime through a single interface.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)