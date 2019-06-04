JUST IN
Business Standard

APM Industries update on scheme of arrangement

Capital Market 

APM Industries has received the Certified Copy of Order w.r.t. approval of Scheme of arrangement and simultaneously filed the Certified True Copy of the Order with Registrar of Companies, Ministry of Corporate Affairs on 03 June 2019 which shall be deemed to be the effective date for the purpose of the Scheme of Arrangement.

The scheme envisages the demerger of 'Finance and Investment Undertaking' ('Demerged Undertaking') of APM Industries (Demerged Company) and subsequent amalgamation of Demerged Undertaking with its wholly owned subsidiary APM Finvest (Resulting Company).

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 13:41 IST

