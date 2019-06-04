APM Industries update on scheme of arrangement

has received the of Order w.r.t. approval of Scheme of arrangement and simultaneously filed the Certified True Copy of the Order with of Companies, on 03 June 2019 which shall be deemed to be the effective date for the purpose of the Scheme of Arrangement.

The scheme envisages the demerger of 'Finance and Investment Undertaking' ('Demerged Undertaking') of (Demerged Company) and subsequent amalgamation of Demerged Undertaking with its wholly owned subsidiary APM Finvest (Resulting Company).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)