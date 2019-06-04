JUST IN
GAIL (India) announces change in nominee director

With effect fro 27 May 2019

GAIL (India) announced that the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India has appointed Ashutosh Jindal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India as Part-time Director (Government Nominee Director (DIN 05286122) of the Company w.e.f. 27 May 2019 in place of Indrani Kaushal, Part-time Director (Government Nominee Director) (DIN02091078).

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 13:58 IST

