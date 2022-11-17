Ajanta Soya reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.14 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 25.64% to Rs 275.48 crore

Net loss of Ajanta Soya reported to Rs 8.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 18.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 25.64% to Rs 275.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 370.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.275.48370.49-3.854.05-10.6117.12-11.3216.67-8.1418.67

