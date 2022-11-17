JUST IN
Ahluwalia Contracts gains on bagging orders worth Rs 500 cr
Associated Ceramics standalone net profit declines 91.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.05% to Rs 14.71 crore

Net profit of Associated Ceramics declined 91.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.05% to Rs 14.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.7111.67 26 OPM %0.6814.22 -PBDT0.101.67 -94 PBT0.101.39 -93 NP0.131.50 -91

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 16:20 IST

