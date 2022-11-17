Associated Ceramics standalone net profit declines 91.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.05% to Rs 14.71 crore

Net profit of Associated Ceramics declined 91.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.05% to Rs 14.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.14.7111.670.6814.220.101.670.101.390.131.50

