Panchsheel Organics standalone net profit rises 66.05% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 62.31% to Rs 24.33 crore

Net profit of Panchsheel Organics rose 66.05% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 62.31% to Rs 24.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.24.3314.9916.4017.343.902.543.592.252.691.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)