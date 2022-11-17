Panchsheel Organics standalone net profit rises 66.05% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Panchsheel Organics revises record date for interim dividend
Vinati Organics subscribes to rights issue of its subsidiary - Veeral Organics
Smruthi Organics standalone net profit rises 2.50% in the September 2022 quarter
Meghmani Organics consolidated net profit rises 1.36% in the September 2022 quarter
Ami Organics consolidated net profit rises 8.99% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 62.31% to Rs 24.33 croreNet profit of Panchsheel Organics rose 66.05% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 62.31% to Rs 24.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales24.3314.99 62 OPM %16.4017.34 -PBDT3.902.54 54 PBT3.592.25 60 NP2.691.62 66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU