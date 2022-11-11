Ajmera Realty & Infra India consolidated net profit rises 199.04% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 88.33% to Rs 185.47 croreNet profit of Ajmera Realty & Infra India rose 199.04% to Rs 34.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 88.33% to Rs 185.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 98.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales185.4798.48 88 OPM %30.2023.53 -PBDT46.2915.29 203 PBT45.8514.85 209 NP34.1811.43 199
