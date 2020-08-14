Aksh Optifibre reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.07 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 52.06% to Rs 48.83 croreNet Loss of Aksh Optifibre reported to Rs 11.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.06% to Rs 48.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 101.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales48.83101.86 -52 OPM %1.647.14 -PBDT-6.220.66 PL PBT-12.72-5.33 -139 NP-11.07-5.01 -121
