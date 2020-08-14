Shiva Global Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 62.78% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 28.05% to Rs 134.94 croreNet profit of Shiva Global Agro Industries rose 62.78% to Rs 2.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 28.05% to Rs 134.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 105.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales134.94105.38 28 OPM %4.415.16 -PBDT4.513.89 16 PBT3.903.29 19 NP2.931.80 63
