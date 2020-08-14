Kumbhat Financial Services standalone net profit declines 68.18% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 57.14% to Rs 0.09 croreNet profit of Kumbhat Financial Services declined 68.18% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.14% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.090.21 -57 OPM %100.0095.24 -PBDT0.090.23 -61 PBT0.090.23 -61 NP0.070.22 -68
