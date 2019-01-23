Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 30.04% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 21.21% to Rs 1018.15 croreNet profit of Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 30.04% to Rs 169.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 130.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 21.21% to Rs 1018.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 840.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1018.15840.02 21 OPM %23.7922.32 -PBDT239.80187.03 28 PBT210.75160.63 31 NP169.83130.60 30
