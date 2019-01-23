Rane (Madras) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rane (Madras) standalone net profit rises 64.17% in the September 2018 quarter
Rane (Madras) consolidated net profit declines 10.85% in the September 2018 quarter
Rane Holdings records dip in consolidated Q2 net
Rane (Madras) consolidated net profit rises 20300.00% in the June 2018 quarter
Rane (Madras) standalone net profit rises 394.12% in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 5.62% to Rs 371.85 croreNet loss of Rane (Madras) reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 7.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.62% to Rs 371.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 352.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales371.85352.05 6 OPM %7.779.90 -PBDT19.9128.12 -29 PBT2.8913.12 -78 NP-0.697.52 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU