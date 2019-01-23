Bharat Gears standalone net profit rises 68.33% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 19.90% to Rs 155.27 croreNet profit of Bharat Gears rose 68.33% to Rs 4.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 19.90% to Rs 155.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 129.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales155.27129.50 20 OPM %12.419.65 -PBDT13.068.62 52 PBT7.343.86 90 NP4.732.81 68
