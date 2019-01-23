Dolat Investments standalone net profit rises 76.70% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 75.56% to Rs 29.74 croreNet profit of Dolat Investments rose 76.70% to Rs 13.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 75.56% to Rs 29.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 16.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales29.7416.94 76 OPM %72.8668.71 -PBDT20.4111.65 75 PBT20.4111.65 75 NP13.277.51 77
