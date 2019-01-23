Triveni Glass standalone net profit rises 377.27% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 16.11% to Rs 17.73 croreNet profit of Triveni Glass rose 377.27% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 16.11% to Rs 17.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 15.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales17.7315.27 16 OPM %4.00-5.30 -PBDT1.230.38 224 PBT1.050.22 377 NP1.050.22 377
