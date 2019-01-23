JUST IN
Bharat Financial Inclusion completes 6th direct assignment transaction in FY2019 for Rs 832.3 cr
Triveni Glass standalone net profit rises 377.27% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 16.11% to Rs 17.73 crore

Net profit of Triveni Glass rose 377.27% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 16.11% to Rs 17.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 15.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales17.7315.27 16 OPM %4.00-5.30 -PBDT1.230.38 224 PBT1.050.22 377 NP1.050.22 377

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 18:13 IST

