Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Desonide Cream

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Desonide Cream, 0.05%, of Padagis US LLC. Desonide Cream, 0.05% is a Low potency corticosteroid indicated for the relief of inflammatory and Pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses. Refer to our label for full indication.
Desonide Cream, 0.05%, has an estimated market size of US$12 million for twelve months ending Sep 2022 according to IQVIA.
Alembic has received a cumulative total of 178 ANDA approvals (155 final approvals and 23 tentative approvals) from USFDA.
