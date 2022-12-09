JUST IN
Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for Desonide cream
Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Desonide Cream

Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) today announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Desonide Cream, 0.05%. The ANDA was filed by Aleor Dermaceuticals Limited (Aleor) which was amalgamated with Alembic.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Desonide Cream, 0.05%, of Padagis US LLC. Desonide Cream, 0.05% is a Low potency corticosteroid indicated for the relief of inflammatory and Pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses. Refer to our label for full indication.

Desonide Cream, 0.05%, has an estimated market size of US$12 million for twelve months ending Sep 2022 according to IQVIA.

Alembic has received a cumulative total of 178 ANDA approvals (155 final approvals and 23 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 11:16 IST

