Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Desonide Cream

Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) today announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Desonide Cream, 0.05%. The ANDA was filed by Aleor Dermaceuticals Limited (Aleor) which was amalgamated with Alembic.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Desonide Cream, 0.05%, of Padagis US LLC. Desonide Cream, 0.05% is a Low potency corticosteroid indicated for the relief of inflammatory and Pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses. Refer to our label for full indication.

Desonide Cream, 0.05%, has an estimated market size of US$12 million for twelve months ending Sep 2022 according to IQVIA.

Alembic has received a cumulative total of 178 ANDA approvals (155 final approvals and 23 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)