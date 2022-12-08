JUST IN
Business Standard

PTC India announces cessation of nominee director

with effect from 01 December 2022

PTC India announced that Raghuraj Madhav Rajendran, Nominee Director of Ministry of Power, Government of India (DIN - 07772370), has ceased to be nominee Director of Ministry of Power, Government of India on the Board of PTC India Ltd. w.e.f 01 December 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 18:20 IST

