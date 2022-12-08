PTC India announces cessation of nominee director

with effect from 01 December 2022PTC India announced that Raghuraj Madhav Rajendran, Nominee Director of Ministry of Power, Government of India (DIN - 07772370), has ceased to be nominee Director of Ministry of Power, Government of India on the Board of PTC India Ltd. w.e.f 01 December 2022.
