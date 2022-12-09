GMM Pfaudler to acquire Mixel France SAS

GMM Pfaudler through its wholly owned subsidiary Pfaudler GmbH, has entered into an agreement on 08 December 2022 to acquire Mixel France SAS and its wholly owned subsidiary Mixel Agitator Co. (collectively known as Mixel).

The acquisition is subject to French law and will follow the general principles of information and consultation with the works council.

A total consideration of 7 million will be paid to acquire 100% shareholding in Mixel and the transaction will be funded through a mix of internal accruals and debt

Mixel has a consolidated turnover of 13.2 million as on 31 December 2021

Subject to certain closing conditions and regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close in February 2023

Mixel designs and manufactures customised mixing systems for a wide range of industrial applications

