DigiSpice Technologies CEO resigns

-
ALSO READ
DigiSpice Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.19 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Information Technology stocks slide
Information Technology shares edge higher
63 Moons Technologies Ltd Spurts 4.49%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Gains 2.65%
Wipro appoints Amit Choudhary as chief operating officer
-
With effect from 31 January 2023DigiSpice Technologies announced that handrachur Ghosh, Chief Executive Officer, designated as Whole Time Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, has tendered his resignation from the said position on 8 December 2022. Ghosh will be serving his notice period till 31 January 2023 and will be relieved from the services of the Company from the close of business hours of 31 January 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU