DigiSpice Technologies CEO resigns

With effect from 31 January 2023

DigiSpice Technologies announced that handrachur Ghosh, Chief Executive Officer, designated as Whole Time Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, has tendered his resignation from the said position on 8 December 2022. Ghosh will be serving his notice period till 31 January 2023 and will be relieved from the services of the Company from the close of business hours of 31 January 2023.

