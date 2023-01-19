Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA's tentative approval for Acalabrutinib Capsules

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Acalabrutinib Capsules, 100 mg.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Calquence Capsules, 100 mg, of AstraZeneca UK.

Acalabrutinib Capsules are indicated for the treatment of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least one prior therapy and treatment of adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).

Acalabrutinib Capsules, 100 mg, have an estimated market size of US$1.5billion for twelve months ending Sep 2022 according to IQVIA.

Alembic has a cumulative total of 180 ANDA approvals (157 final approvals and 23 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)