JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ashok Leyland to supply 500 buses to Sri Lankan Transport Board
Business Standard

JK Paper receives revision in credit ratings from India Ratings and Research

Capital Market 

JK Paper announced that India Ratings and Research has upgraded its rating to "IND AA" from "IND AA-" for various funding facilities of the Company and reaffirmed its 'IND A1+' rating for Commercial Papers of the Company.

The instrument wise rating actions are as follows:

Term loan (Rs 314 crore) - IND AA/ Stable (upgraded) Fund based limits (Rs 250 crore) - IND AA/ Stable/ IND A1+ (long term rating upgraded; short term rating reaffirmed) Non fund based limits (Rs 370 crore) - IND AA/ Stable/ INA A1+ (long term rating upgraded; short term rating reaffirmed) Commercial paper (Rs 100 crore) - IND A1+ (affirmed) Term deposit (Rs 30 crore) - IND AA/ Stable (upgraded)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 12:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU