JK Paper receives revision in credit ratings from India Ratings and Research

JK Paper announced that India Ratings and Research has upgraded its rating to "IND AA" from "IND AA-" for various funding facilities of the Company and reaffirmed its 'IND A1+' rating for Commercial Papers of the Company.

The instrument wise rating actions are as follows:

Term loan (Rs 314 crore) - IND AA/ Stable (upgraded) Fund based limits (Rs 250 crore) - IND AA/ Stable/ IND A1+ (long term rating upgraded; short term rating reaffirmed) Non fund based limits (Rs 370 crore) - IND AA/ Stable/ INA A1+ (long term rating upgraded; short term rating reaffirmed) Commercial paper (Rs 100 crore) - IND A1+ (affirmed) Term deposit (Rs 30 crore) - IND AA/ Stable (upgraded)

