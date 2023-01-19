Maruti Suzuki India commences exports of Grand Vitara

JUST IN
Maruti Suzuki India has commenced exports of its highly successful premium SUV, Grand Vitara. The first shipment of Grand Vitara sailed to Latin America from the Kamarajar port recently.

The company aims to export Grand Vitara to more than 60 countries across Latin America, Africa, Middle East, ASEAN and neighboring regions.

In CY 2022, Maruti Suzuki registered an export of over 2.6 lakh vehicles, its highest ever exports in a calendar year. With the addition of Grand Vitara, the Company aims to further strengthen its position as India's leading passenger vehicle exporter.

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 12:18 IST

