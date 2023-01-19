Ashok Leyland to supply 500 buses to Sri Lankan Transport Board

Ashok Leyland will be supplying 500 buses to Sri Lankan Transport Board (SLTB).

As a part of the order, the company recently delivered 75 buses to the nation on its Independence Day. The order is a part of a Line of Credit extended by Export Import Bank of India, under the Economic Assistance Scheme of Indian Government.

