JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

JK Paper receives revision in credit ratings from India Ratings and Research

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Business Standard

Ashok Leyland to supply 500 buses to Sri Lankan Transport Board

Capital Market 

Ashok Leyland will be supplying 500 buses to Sri Lankan Transport Board (SLTB).

As a part of the order, the company recently delivered 75 buses to the nation on its Independence Day. The order is a part of a Line of Credit extended by Export Import Bank of India, under the Economic Assistance Scheme of Indian Government.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 12:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU